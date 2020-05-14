Canton Hathaway LLC Decreases Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up approximately 0.5% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.19. 2,131,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.42. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

