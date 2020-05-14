Canton Hathaway LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,518,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,731,715. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

