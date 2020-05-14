Canton Hathaway LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.56. 3,364,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,602. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

