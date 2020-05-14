Canton Hathaway LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,891,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,693,318. The stock has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

