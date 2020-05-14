Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 29,707 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 71.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,707 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.3% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 35,748,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,397,994. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.