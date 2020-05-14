Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $7.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.90 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLRY. BidaskClub upgraded Tilray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Consumer Edge lowered Tilray from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.66.

TLRY traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,099,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,354. The company has a market capitalization of $896.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.29. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 240,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tilray by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tilray by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

