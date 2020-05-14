Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Stake Boosted by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 963,319 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 0.6% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $93,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,997,000 after buying an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,504,000 after buying an additional 90,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $509,327,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

NYSE:COF traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.16. 7,991,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

