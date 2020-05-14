Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Down to $6.66

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $6.66. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 1,376,942 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 7.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 761.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

