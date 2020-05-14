Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM) Trading Up 1.1%

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.38 ($0.98) and last traded at A$1.36 ($0.96), approximately 155,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.34 ($0.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 48.23 and a current ratio of 50.08. The firm has a market cap of $490.04 million and a P/E ratio of -9.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.02.

About Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM)

Capricorn Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and project evaluation business in Australia, Madagascar, and Mauritius. It holds a 100% interest in Karlawinda gold project located near Newman in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

