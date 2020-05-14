Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 114,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.