Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.40 EPS.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

