Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.44. 676,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $35,166.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,730.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and have sold 188,427 shares worth $8,681,061. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

