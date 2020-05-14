Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.63.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.24. 4,456,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.28. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.