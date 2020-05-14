CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDK Global in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CDK Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

CDK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

CDK traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $36.67. 77,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,174. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 722.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 222,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

