Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Gap Up to $0.87

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.87. Cemtrex shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 8,653 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.45% of Cemtrex worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

