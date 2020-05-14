Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Gap Up to $0.87

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.87. Cemtrex shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 8,653 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.
Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)
Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.
