Centauri (CTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Centauri has a total market cap of $36,298.39 and approximately $36.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00041987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.48 or 0.03364569 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

