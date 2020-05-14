Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) CEO Buys $14,550.00 in Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) CEO James M. Ford purchased 1,250 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $14,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 17,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 27.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVCY. Piper Sandler began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

