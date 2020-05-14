Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 198.42%.

Shares of Chaparral Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,767. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. Chaparral Energy has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

CHAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

