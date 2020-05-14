Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 23,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,274. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $238.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

