Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chemed were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,512,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,736 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Chemed by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $427.69. 8,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $324.31 and a 52-week high of $513.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.32 and its 200-day moving average is $437.57.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

