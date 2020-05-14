Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 121.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGIFF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 2,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,467. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $8.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.