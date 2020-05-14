Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at TD Securities

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

