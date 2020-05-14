Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 58.95%. The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,563. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

