Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 204,550 Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 204,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Cadence Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,447 shares of company stock worth $870,401. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 169,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,889. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $698.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.63%.

CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

