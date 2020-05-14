Chilton Investment Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Canada Goose worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $44,224,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 36,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,122,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,697,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOOS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.61. 75,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,289. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.39. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

