Chilton Investment Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 220,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,776. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average is $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.