Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys 10,782 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 2.7% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Moody’s worth $72,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.69. 79,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,323. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.58.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,730 shares of company stock worth $14,243,187. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Argus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

