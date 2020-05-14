Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys 84,122 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 560.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Skyline were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyline by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Skyline by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,013,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after buying an additional 88,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skyline by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,152,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after buying an additional 220,681 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 863,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the period.

Get Skyline alerts:

SKY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,551. Skyline Co. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Skyline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Skyline Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.