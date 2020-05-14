Chilton Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $57,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.67.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $279.81. 610,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.99. The company has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

