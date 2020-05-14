Chilton Investment Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,532. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

