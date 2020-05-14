Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $107.10 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 759,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,441 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 4.1% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $107,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 126,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $151.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,527. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

