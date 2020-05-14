Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,384,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $215,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,712,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $334,784,000 after buying an additional 96,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,848. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

