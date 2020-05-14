Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 452,114 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Heico worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heico by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Heico by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Heico by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Heico by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heico stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $85.20. 36,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.09. Heico Corp has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,154.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEI. Benchmark began coverage on Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

