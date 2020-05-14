Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 98,825 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,678. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.72.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

