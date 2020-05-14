Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,557,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 652,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.4% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,270,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 50.2% during the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,306,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 591,000 shares of company stock worth $12,896,590. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. 6,646,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,900,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

