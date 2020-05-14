Chilton Investment Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group accounts for about 3.5% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.30% of Blackstone Group worth $92,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.31. 536,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.95.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 236,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

