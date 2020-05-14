Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 30,008 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 432.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,548. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

