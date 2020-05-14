Chilton Investment Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 53,708 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 347,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52,991 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

In related news, Director Paul T. Canarick bought 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,231.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First of Long Island currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 68,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,338. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. First of Long Island Corp has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.52.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.