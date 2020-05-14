Chilton Investment Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,175 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,255,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,388,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after buying an additional 52,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.86. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.