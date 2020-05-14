Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 11,801 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nordstrom worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 61,180.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. 491,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.45. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

