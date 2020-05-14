Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 148,426 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,426 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,070,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,137 shares of company stock worth $32,362,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.17. The company had a trading volume of 353,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,843. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $300.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.