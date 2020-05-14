Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 43,118 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,118 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.81. 1,165,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,583. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

