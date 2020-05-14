Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 8,887 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 9,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

NYSE:LMT traded down $9.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $354.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,521. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

