Chilton Investment Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $77,320,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $39,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

FAST traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $38.24. 2,916,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,238. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,733 shares of company stock worth $3,397,099. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

