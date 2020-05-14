Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.0182 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Chromia has a market cap of $5.73 million and $1.89 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.01999502 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00085140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00168827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia's total supply is 417,495,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,408,611 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com . Chromia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

