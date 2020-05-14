Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00008148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $556,379.92 and approximately $21,925.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.56 or 0.03354324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030718 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001734 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

