CIBC Cuts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to $11.25

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from $11.50 to $11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 2,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

