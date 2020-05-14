CIBC Increases Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Price Target to $1.90

Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $1.60 to $1.90 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.27% from the stock’s current price.

IPMLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,921. Imperial Metals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of base and precious metals projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and a 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

