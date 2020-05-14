CIBC Increases Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target to $1.50

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SRMLF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,310. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

