CIBC Lowers Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to $27.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from $49.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

EIFZF remained flat at $$17.91 on Thursday. 66 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.00.

